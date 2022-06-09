Top awards for Clare companies

Torpey Wood Products Ltd, who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Clare, were winners at this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

The awards, which took place at the Mansion House in Dublin, are in their 23rd year and run annually by the Local Enterprise Offices.

Torpey Wood Products Ltd took home the South West Region award. Torpey, from Sixmilebridge, is a manufacturer and brand retailer of hurley products. Current products sold by Torpey include Bambú hurleys, ash hurleys, grips, hurling balls and apparel. Founded in 1981, has in 41 years of trading established itself as the leader in the design, manufacture and supply of quality hurleys.

There was also an Outstanding Achievement Award presented on the night to an individual or company who has excelled in recent years. This award went to ABC Nutritionals Ltd. The Shannon based business, established in 2007 are a private label manufacturer of sports, weight management and lifestyle nutrition products. They have double their workforce and turnover since 2018 with 68 now employed and hope to reach 100 by 2025 with a new facility in development.

Padraic McElwee, Head of Enterprise Clare and Chair of LEO Network said “Fantastic night for Clare as two of our businesses received awards recognizing the successes they have achieved and the continuing growth of their businesses. Both businesses provide good employment and are well placed to expand and provide further jobs into the future. Both ABC and Torpeys reflect the many small businesses we have in Clare who are making strides in both local and global markets”.

This year’s winners share a €50,000 investment fund and eight regional winners were also announced on the night including Torpey in the South West Region (backed by LEO Clare).

The National Enterprise Awards are one of a number of initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run, to foster entrepreneurship across the country. Others include Local Enterprise Week, the Student Enterprise Programme, National Women’s Enterprise Day and Local Enterprise Showcase. The Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

Established in 2014, the Local Enterprise Offices are the essential resource for any entrepreneur looking to start a business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them grow. Since their inception eight years ago, the Local Enterprise Offices have helped create over 20,000 jobs across the country. The LEOs work with thousands of client companies across Ireland in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice and financial supports to small businesses. For more information see www.LocalEnterprise.ie.