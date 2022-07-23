Families urged to confirm school transport needs

Bus Éireann is urging families to confirm their school transport requirement for 2022/23 within the next two weeks Friday July 29th.

Following the Government announcement that the school transport scheme will be free to families in 2022/2023, Bus Éireann has reconfigured its online family portal and is advising families that it has now reopened.

Bus Éireann operates the school transport scheme on behalf of the Department of Education.

“We have emailed all registered families this morning advising them of their next steps. The first thing they should do is to check their in-box. The email has a link to bring them directly to the new confirmation page on the website,” said Miriam Flynn, Chief Schools Officer, Bus Éireann.

“It is fantastic to be able to offer free school transport for this coming school year. The system is a little different but very simple – it just requires people to click a button to request their ticket. We are urging them to log in to the portal as quickly as possible and get that confirmation in as tickets cannot issue without this request on the system.”

People who have already made a payment for school transport do not need to take any further action and will be refunded around the start of the school year.

People who have applied but have not yet made a payment will need to log in and request their ticket on the portal.

People with medical cards do not need to enter their medical card details but do need to log in and request their ticket on the portal.

Free school transport is a temporary measure introduced by the Government to provide assistance to families for the current year. The normal eligibility criteria are unchanged.