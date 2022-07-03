Witnesses to North Clare collision sought by Gardaí

Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision in Co Clare that has left one motorcyclist in a serious condition in hospital.

The collision, which involved two motorcycles and a car, occurred on the main N67 Kinvara (Galway) to Ballyvaughan (Clare) road at Munnia, Burren, near the turn off for New Quay village and about two kilometres from the Galway border.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí.

It’s understood that a motorcycle collided with car and then collided with a second motorcycle. One motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital Galway (UHG) to be treated for injuries that are believed to be serious.

The second motorcyclist was also taken by ambulance to UHG with what are said to be non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car is understood to have escaped injury.

The road has been closed to facilitate an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward if they have any information about the incident. The collision occurred on the main coastal from county Galway into Clare.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling along the N67 Kinvara to Ballyvaughan Road between 2:30pm and 3:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station at 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.