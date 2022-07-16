“On Our Doorstep” – An exhibition by Pauline Dunleavy

Cultúrlann Sweeney Gallery, Kilkee, Co. Clare

August 2nd to 26th, 2022

Clare Arts Office in conjunction with Cultúrlann Sweeney Gallery, Kilkee is delighted to present “On Our Doorstep” an exhibition of artwork of local scenes by Pauline Dunleavy.

Pauline, a native of West Clare, considers herself very fortunate to have lived her life on the peninsula, bordered on one side by the majestic river Shannon and on the other by the powerful Atlantic ocean.

Pauline’s paintings are informed by the changing seasons and this is reflected both in her landscapes and seascapes. She draws her inspiration from time spent outdoors and her unique ability to identify beauty in the ordinary “On Our Doorstep”.

Having had a long standing interest in art and creativity she started exhibiting her paintings in her Gallery and Craft Shop at Anchor Crafts, Kilrush. She has developed a vibrant, distinctive style which has been enhanced by her attendance at art courses at various centres in Ireland, France, Italy and America. She is very generous in sharing her expertise and encourages others to explore the wonderful world of art. As a dynamic member of Kilrush Art Group she also serves as a co-ordinator.

Pauline’s depiction of the sea is grounded in her regular exposure to the sea in all its challenging forms through her long commitment and service of twenty five years to the RNLI as a member of the lifeboat crew and latterly as Station Manager. Her versatility as an artist is represented by her use of different media, oils, acrylics, watercolours and more recently encaustic.

Since the onset of the pandemic people have had an increased awareness and appreciation of our wonderful land and seascapes and she has completed many commissions to meet this demand.

Having participated in many exhibitions she is delighted to have the opportunity to show a collection of recent paintings in this, her first solo exhibition in the Cultúrlann Sweeney Gallery in her home area and is very appreciative of the support of the Clare Arts Office in doing so.

*Image: “Sunrise over Doonmore, Doonbeg”