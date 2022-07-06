Property Marking Clinic at Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy

An Garda Síochána, in partnership with the Clare County Council Property Marking Scheme, will host a Property Marking Clinic at Miltown Malbay Garda Station from 2pm-4pm on Thursday, 7th July.

Focusing on alleviating property theft crimes, the service is offered free of charge to all musicians attending Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy. The Property Marking System can be used to apply identifying marks to musical cases and some musical instruments. The Property Marking Scheme team can also mark a wide array of other high-value household property, tools and trailers – except for glass and ceramic items.

Everyone attending Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy is invited to attend with their musical instruments, as well as locals with their laptops, tablets, power tools, sporting equipment, surfboards, etc. Practically anything can be marked on the day. All you need is a unique identifier such as an Eircode or Driver’s Licence number and your property to be marked.

There will be a few special guests for some ceol agus craic to keep everyone entertained while getting their property marked.