Brand refresh  for Shannon Group

Shannon Group has today unveiled a refresh of its corporate brand. From today Shannon Group will now be called The Shannon Airport Group.

Launching the initiative, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “We are excited to unveil our brand refresh. Shannon Airport and our property activities are the life blood of our region, and we are proud of the role we play in supporting the business, aviation and tourism sectors that are so vital to the regional and national economy.

“To complement our new name, we have designed a new interpretation of our logo. The Shannon Airport Group brand refresh will energise our journey as we embark on our next chapter in shaping opportunities in aviation and property, and supporting our region as a thriving, connected place to live, work, learn and spend leisure time.” said Ms Considine.

The Group’s popular Shannon Airport consumer brand will remain unchanged.

The roll-out of the Group’s revitalised look will be seen in the coming weeks across signage and on the Group’s social media channels.