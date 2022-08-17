Elderly Clare man murdered in London

Police in London are investigating the murder of an elderly man stabbed while riding a mobility scooter.

It has emerged that 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran, who died on Cayton Road, Greenford in West London yesterday, was originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare. Mr O’Halloran was well known in the local areas of Greenford and Perivale as a busker.

He was attacked and killed at around 4.00pm in what police have described as a “shocking act of unprovoked violence”.

Police say they want to identify the man whose image was captured on CCTV as a matter of urgency. He is described as wearing grey shorts, a dark coloured T-shirt, a white baseball cap and white patterned builder style gloves.

Footage of a gravely wounded Mr O’Halloran has also emerged showing the pensioner apparently trying to make his way home after the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who is leading the investigation, said: “He is clearly a dangerous individual and people are advised not to approach him, but to call us immediately on 999 if they know him or have any information regarding his whereabouts.”

Speaking at the crime scene today Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said: “We believe that Mr O’Halloran was stabbed on Western Avenue before managing to travel 75 yards or so on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens where he flagged down a member of the public for help. So, please. If you saw anything we do need to hear from you.”