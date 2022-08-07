European Culture Week comes to Ennis

The 18th European Culture Week will be hosted in Ennis this week after being postponed in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

Ennis based group Clanna Mileadha will host the European Culture Week 2022 and groups of up to 25 people from 8 different countries or regions are expected to travel to Ireland to participate.

The countries come together to demonstrate and celebrate their culture, song and dance with the objective of promoting good relations across cultures and regions within Europe.

The highlights of the programme will include performances from each group, displaying their costumes, music and dance.

The programme will also include various cultural events to showcase the Co. Clare’s best aspects to our visitors and to ensure they receive a full ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’ from their hosts.

