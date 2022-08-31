Funding for Lisdoonvarna shopfronts and streetscapes



Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has welcomed the inclusion of Lisdoonvarna in a €2.6m fund to upgrade streetscapes and shopfronts across the country.

Lisdoonvarna will receive €100k in funding to allow for upgrades to building facades, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies.

The Clare Senator said: “I’m delighted to see this funding for Lisdoonvarna which will allow local businesses and shops to upgrade their streetscapes and shopfronts.

“I’m always a vocal supporter of our local businesses and this funding will help to improve the vibrancy and presence of local businesses in Lisdoonvarna. Clare County Council will be opening applications for this funding soon and I encourage all those eligible to apply,” Senator Dooley added.

Lisdoonvarna is one of 26 towns and villages that will benefit from the €2.6million fund announced by Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys who said there was a hugely positive reaction from businesses and retailers when the scheme was launched last year.

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey said: “This kind of initiative is even more significant as we recover economically post-pandemic. Streetscapes offers businesses a new lease of life and the opportunity to get creative. Clare County Council will manage the initiative and will begin advertising for applications in the coming weeks and I would encourage all local businesses, property owners and retailers to apply for funding.”