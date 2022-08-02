Gardaí investigate serious assault

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating an incident where a man was found injured and unconscious in the town centre in the early hours of Monday morning.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks has appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forwards.

Sgt Brooks explained: “At approximately 3.30am on the morning of Monday, 1st August Gardaí were alerted to a male who was found on the ground on Abbey Street. This male was unconscious and had blood covering his face. Medical assistance was immediately administered to this male and he was taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries. The scene was preserved for technical examination.”

Sgt Brooks added: “There were large crowds of people on Abbey Street at this time and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed this assault or anyone who may have camera footage to contact Ennis Garda Station on 6848100.”