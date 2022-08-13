Limerick Leprechauns charity match in Kilkee

Limerick Leprechauns RFC was set up to enable former giants of the game to continue to play rugby and at the same time help a number of good causes within their community throughout out the Mid West.

This year the Leprechauns celebrate 30 years of continuous activity—playing rugby and raising funds for charity. They mark a number of sports events every year, the highlight of which is their annual summer match played on the popular and famous sands of Kilkee beach.

The game this year will take place on Saturday 13th of August at 2pm, when a Limerick Leprechauns selection will play the Kilkee Fallen Stars. Players are asked to be at the beach for 1pm for the team meeting and intense preparation which always takes before the crunch game.

This year the game will benefit the Ukrainian Integration Fund to help the over 35,000 Ukrainians who have fled to Ireland since the start of the war over five months ago. Kilkee has hosted hundreds of families who have sought shelter in the West Clare town over those months and who have now become familiar members of the community there. The funds raised during the annual Leprechauns game will directly help these families as well as many others living elsewhere in Co. Clare and across the country.

The Limerick Leprechauns, which is made up of retired club rugby players and members undertakes a number of events every year and has raised significant funds for charity over the past 30 years. In that time the Leprechauns say they have raised over 1 million euro which has benefitted organisations such as Pieta House, Milford Hospice, Tipperary Cancer Support Centre, Kilkee Sub Aqua centre among others.

Leprechauns President John Fanning said they were particularly happy this year to be supporting the work of the Ukrainian Integration Fund helping vulnerable Children and families in the community.

I would encourage as many people as possible to come along and support our annual match. It is always a fabulous family day out for former greats of the game to participate in what is both a tough physical encounter but a fun event as well, he said.

This year the match will also see the Leprechauns remember one of the greats of Limerick Rugby and one of its former presidents Ken Rennison who sadly passed away on the 24th of January last, when the teams play for the Ken Rennison Memorial trophy.

Former Shannon club and Leprechauns President Vinny Ryan said he hopes this year will be one of the biggest and best of the annual summer rugby event. It’s a tag event in which the Limerick Leprechauns take on a kilkee Selection, and everyone is encouraged to take part and to participate in supporting this unique occasion.

All are welcome to this summer cracker, and as always you are supporting a great cause and what promises to be a great day in Kilkee.