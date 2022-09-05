Home Energy Savings Kits available in Clare Libraries

Clare Library Service has confirmed that Home Energy Saving Kits will be available to borrow in a number of libraries from today.

The Home Energy Saving Kit is the ultimate toolkit that helps save energy at home. With 5 easy-to-use tools and 6 practical exercises, this kit allows a person to get a better understanding of the energy usage in their home, problem areas that may need attention and ways to improve energy efficiency.

Energy bills can be reduced by up to 20% by implementing easy energy saving measures and could also improve the comfort of the home and helping contribute to a better environment at the same time. The tools in the kit are easy to use, they provide an interactive and tangible way to introduce the concept of energy usage into the home and a perfect way to get the whole family involved.

The Home Energy Saving Kit was designed by Codema, the Dublin Energy Agency, and is available to borrow from libraries in almost all counties across Ireland, and will now also be available in County Clare.

Further information or to request to borrow the kit, please contact:

De Valera Library, Ennis

Tel: (065) 6824207 or (065) 6891317 | Email

Kilrush Library

Tel: (065) 9051504 | Email

Miltown Malbay Library

Tel: (065) 7084822 | Email

Scariff Library

Tel: (061) 922893 | Email

Shannon Library

Tel: (061) 364266 | Email