Feel The Burren outdoor experience in aid of Jigsaw

Feel The Burren’s next outdoor experience will take place in the scenic landscape of the Burren, Co. Clare on Saturday the 5th of August, and in aid of Jigsaw.

Feel the Burren is a 10km run/walk experience based in the Burren, North Clare on a working farm with amazing views and a friendly atmosphere.

Event co-ordinator Josephine Forde said: “With a view to people getting back to nature and experiencing the tranquility of the Burren, we encourage participants to set their own pace and take time on the day to enjoy the adventure. Feel the Burren is committed to the promotion of mental health awareness and personal wellbeing, and therefore our next event will see all proceeds going towards Jigsaw to support their work with young people and their mental health.”

- Advertisement -

The course begins in the lowlands of a working farm, and rises into the majestic karst landscape of the Burren, over natural rises and falls of North Clare Drumlins. Coming toward the final third of your 10km run/walk, you meet Bouleevin Hill where the summit provides epic scenery over Clare and Galway for miles and miles. Here you are not only met with stunning scenic views, but fresh winds, clean air and the wide open Burren Sky – a place to really and truly Feel The Burren.

The Feel The Burren experience will take place between 11:00am and 2.00pm, on Saturday the 5th of August, 2023, with participants asked to be on-site 30 minutes in advance to allow sufficient time for parking, registration, preperation etc.

Tickets are on sale now for €25.00 inc. Booking fee through Feel The Burren’s website: www.feeltheburren.ie or over on Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.ie

To find out more information head on over to Feel The Burren’s website on www.feeltheburren.ie, or why not follow Feel The Burren on Instagram and Facebook, @ftb_feeltheburren and facebook.com/feeltheburren.

Feel The Burren is a family run event, organised by the McCormack family, and nestled on their farm in the Burren, Co. Clare. The McCormack family held their very first Feel The Burren event back in January 2020, with the vision of getting people back to nature and experiencing the beauty of the Burren landscape.

his vision is now stronger than ever given the time we are living in – we need to take a moment away from our busy lives and away from distractions, becoming more proactive in our approach to practicing mindfulness and taking time out for ourselves – and what better way to do this, than alongside Mother Nature.