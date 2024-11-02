Ennis Trad Fest celebrates 30 years

Ennis is set to come alive once again with the sounds of traditional Irish music as the Ennis Trad Fest 2024 returns from November 7 to 11.

This annual festival, now in its 30th year, promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers, featuring a stellar lineup of musicians, workshops, and cultural events.

Ennis Trad Fest is an annual celebration of traditional Irish music held in the picturesque town of Ennis, County Clare. Since its inception in 1994, the festival has grown to become one of the most anticipated events in the traditional music calendar, attracting musicians and enthusiasts from around the world.

Highlights of Ennis Trad Fest 2024 include the Michael McGoldrick Big Band, Sharon Shannon and her band, the Five Counties Céilí Band and the Clare Youth Trad Orchestra.

There will also be masterclasses in accordion, banjo, concertina, fiddle, flute and uilleann pipes and the big concerts on Friday and Saturday nights will be followed by the famous trad disco until the small hours.

Beyond the main concerts there will also be a session trail to follow, with music sessions taking place all over the town throughout the extended weekend programme. There will also be multiple album launches around the town and Saturday morning will see the Festival Fry Session take place at 11am, which is free to attend.

Cllr Alan O’Callaghan, Cathaoirleach, Clare County Council, said, “Over the past three decades this event has grown to become one of the most important events in the traditional music calendar, priding itself on being the “Musician’s Festival” – run by musicians, for musicians. We are fortunate to have such a vibrant traditional music scene here in County Clare.”

“Events like the Ennis Trad Fest showcase and support the traditional music scene in Ennis and Clare, and for this I thank the organising committee, whose hard work and dedication is much appreciated. Clare County Council is delighted to support the Ennis Trad Fest once again and looks forward to welcoming you back for the start of the fourth decade of the Ennis Trad Fest next year,” he added.

Tickets for Ennis Trad Fest 2024 are available for purchase online along with more information on the festival events and the session trail.