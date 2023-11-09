Gardaí investigate discovery of two bodies in North Clare

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of two bodies in North Clare today.

The discovery was made at a house in the Kilnaboy area this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 2.30pm where the bodies of a man and woman were discovered. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene has been sealed off and preserved for a technical examination.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí were called to the scene of the incident at a domestic residence in Killinaboy at approximately 2:30pm. The bodies of the deceased, a male and a female, remain at the scene. The scene is currently preserved pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.”

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances of the incident but that no further information is available at this time.