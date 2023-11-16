Man arrested as part of Garda investigation

Gardaí in Clare have arrested a man in his 40s in connection with allegations made in the mainstream media and on social media platforms recently.

The allegations are understood to have been circulating for several weeks and are believed to be unfounded. Serious claims have been made and are understood to affect a number of individuals.

Gardaí have now confirmed: “Earlier this afternoon, Gardaí in Clare arrested a man aged in his 40s for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997. The man is currently detained at a Garda Station in Clare.”

More to follow…