Gardaí to host Senior Citizens Christmas events

Between Monday, 12th to Friday 16th December 2022 Shannon Community Gardaí are facilitating a Christmas dinner delivery to older persons in the community.

This was introduced last year as a temporary replacement to the Annual Senior Citizens Party which did not go ahead over the last couple of years due to Covid 19. The dinner this year will be prepared and cooked by staff in the Shannon College of Hotel Management and delivered to homes by Shannon Gardaí.

To register for this, please call Shannon Garda Station on (061) 365901 with your name, address and contact number. Registration for this closes on Monday 5th December.

On Monday, 19th December, 2022 Shannon Gardaí are hosting afternoon tea in Wolfe Tones GAA club from 12 noon to 3pm for the senior citizens. This is our first year back having the party following Covid 19 so the Gardaí are really looking forward to meeting all the Senior Citizens in person again. There will be music from the local schools and plenty of tea and treats.

Both events are being facilitated by the Gardaí through the generous donations from local businesses. Without the continuous support of the local businesses these events for the community could not be undertaken.

Last year they catered for 200 dinners so they are expecting the number to go up this year. I just want to emphasise the need for people to register for the dinner by contacting the station. People can contact the station on behalf of other people, e.g. sons/daughters/ neighbours etc. They can call in or ring the station on 061 365900.