Swimming ban imposed at Ballycuggeran

Clare County Council, on the advice of the HSE, has issued a bathing prohibition at the Ballycuggeran bathing area on Lough Derg.

A red flag will now be flown at this location until further notice. The prohibition has been introduced due to the presence of an algal bloom at the bathing area and at the pier.

Blue green algae can produce harmful toxins. Such toxins have been known to be harmful to animals that drink the water and skin rashes have occurred in humans following contact.

- Advertisement -

In accordance with An Taisce’s Blue Flag programme, the Blue Flags at the bathing area will be removed until such time as the water quality improves.