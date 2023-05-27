Mayoral Reception held at Áras Contae an Chláir

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Tony O’Brien, hosted a Mayoral Reception in Áras Contae an Chláir which recognised a number of individuals and groups in County Clare.

Cllr O’Brien hailed the “the outstanding contributions and achievements” of the award recipients, who represent a cross-section of the community in the county.

“As Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council I am delighted to be able to honour these very worthy award recipients with a Mayoral Reception,” Cllr O’Brien said.

“I believe it is important that we officially recognise achievements by members of the local community. There are many individuals and groups who are making a real difference in our communities and who represent County Clare with distinction,” he added.

Cllr O’Brien said that the groups and individuals were an example to everyone in the county.

The award recipients are:

* Darren Byrnes and Ian Bolger – for their courageous efforts in rescuing a child from dangerous waters in Doonbeg last year.

* The Order of Malta Shannon – celebrating their 50th year serving the community of Shannon and its surrounding areas.

* Mick Guinee – for his support of community organisations in the Shannon Municipal District and beyond, while also providing employment in the Shannon Industrial Estate.

* Padraic Flaherty – for writing and producing Clare FM’s award-winning tribute documentary to Ennis native and former priest, Bernárd Lynch, titled ‘Falsely Accused’.

* June Curtin – the founder of Snámhai Sásta, for her continued positive outlook on life, and her promotion of both physical and mental health for herself and others.

* Diarmuid Nash and Colin Crehan – in recognition of their doubles success this year at the O’Neill’s All-Ireland 4-Wall Senior Championships, making it a third senior doubles title for the pair.

At today’s reception, Cllr O’Brien also paid special recognition to the success of women in sport from the county who, over the past 12 months, have had great success at local, provincial, national and global levels.

The award recipients are:

* Doireann Murphy – Clarecastle and Clare camogie goalkeeper who capped off a great year on the pitch by picking up the Munster Senior Camogie Player of the Year Award.

* Ennis/Kilrush Women’s Rugby Club – for their underage and senior success over the past year, marking an excellent year for the club which they can be very proud of.

* St Anne’s Community College – for leading young women in sport, and celebrating success across different grades of girls’ and women’s sport.

* Aideen Walsh – for her performances on the golf course while representing County Clare and Ireland on the international stage.

* Clare Ladies Football – who celebrate their 40th anniversary this year and have had a successful year to date, at both senior and minor levels.

* Rachel Akers – who claimed two Golds in Hammer and Weight Throw, at the World Indoor Masters Athletics Championships earlier this year.