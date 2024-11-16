Met Éireann issues cold weather advisory for next week

Met Éireann has issued a ‘Weather Advisory’ for next week as the weather turns colder with risk of plummeting temperatures.

While now ‘Weather Warning’ has been issued, it is expected as the picture becomes clearer, Met Éireann will most likely at least a Status Yellow alert at some point during the weekend.

The weather service says a transition to significantly colder conditions will take place from Monday 18th November lasting through much of the week. Wintry hazards including frost and ice are likely with potential for sleet, snow and hail for some.

The national forecaster says there is still uncertainty for Sunday night into Monday as a low-pressure system tracks over/near Ireland. Persistent rain over much of the country, heaviest over Ulster with the possibility of some sleet and snow on Monday.

There is ‘high confidence’ however for a spell of cold and wintry weather across the country from Monday onwards and throughout much of next week with frost, ice and showers, most widespread in the north and parts of the west

From Tuesday to Friday, Met Éireann says the main impacts will include hazardous ground conditions due to frost and ice with cold day and night-time temperatures. Expect poor visibility in any wintry showers.

Met Éireann’s Deputy Head of Forecasting Liz Coleman, says: “After an unusually mild start to November, people are going to get quite a shock as the temperatures plummet next week, which is why we have issued an Advisory for Ireland.

Details are uncertain with the exact track of a low-pressure system on Sunday night and during Monday, but at present, some heavy and persistent rain is expected in the west and north with the possibility of some sleet and snow over parts of Ulster on Monday. Met Éireann will be monitoring this situation closely over the weekend.”

Liz added: “However, there is a high degree of certainty that by next Tuesday it is going to turn much colder as an Arctic airmass sinks over the country from the north. Daytime temperatures will often range around 2 to 6 degrees with night-time temperatures widely falling below freezing, bringing widespread frost and ice. The northerly airflow will also bring showers of sleet and snow, these most frequent over the northern half of the country but there is potential for some showers to reach further south. These conditions will bring some hazardous travelling conditions, travel disruptions and poor visibility”

The extent of the wintry showers in terms of snow is still unclear, but we will have more information as Met Éireann’ s high resolution model comes into play, which provides forecast information two days ahead.”

The cold northerly airmass looks set to linger over Ireland until next Friday at least, but possibly into next weekend too, although uncertainty increases after Friday (22nd).

Met Éireann will issue warnings as necessary over the coming days with the following potential impacts expected:

Hazardous travelling conditions due to frost and ice patches

Poor visibility in wintry showers

Travel disruption

Animal welfare issues