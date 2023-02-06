Missing teenager located safe after major search

The search for a teenager reported missing in Co Clare earlier this morning has been stood down after he was found safe and well.

A major search operation was mounted for the boy in the Quin area after his family expressed concern for his safety. It’s understood he was last seen at around 6.00am today.

Gardaí carried out an initial search while it’s understood family members and locals were also involved in efforts to locate the boy.

Volunteers from Clare Civil Defence responded at lunchtime following a request from Gardaí to assist in the search operation. The unit sent team members to carry out a land search while unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) operators were also dispatched.

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was also mobilised including its drone search team. The Shannon based search and rescue helicopter was also tasked.

While a major search was being undertaken, additional resources were also requested from other parts of the country. Tipperary Civil Defence was asked to send its dog search team while Mayo Civil Defence was requested to dispatch members of their drone unit. The Search and Rescue Dog Association of Ireland (SARDA) had also been placed on standby, ready to respond if needed.

Rescue 115 carried out a comprehensive search of the area and when the helicopter had left the scene, Clare Civil Defence and Killaloe Coast Guard launched their drones in an effort to locate the boy.

At around 2.30pm, the boy was located by a family member. The teenager was assessed at the scene by a Civil Defence paramedic. It’s understood the boy’s family took him to hospital for further precautionary assessment.