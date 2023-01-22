Search for missing person to resume on Monday

A search for a person reported missing in the Ennis area earlier today will resume tomorrow morning.

The search was mounted after a man in his 60s was reported missing in the Ballybeg area south of Ennis.

Gardaí had mounted an initial search but requested assistance from the Irish Coast Guard.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was tasked to carry out a search of the area while volunteers from Kilkee Coast Guard were also dispatched to the scene to assist local Gardaí.

Rescue 15 carried out a search of the area however poor visibility forced the crew to abandon the search and return to base. The Kilkee Coast Guard unit was also stood down.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Searches were conducted on Sunday 22nd January 2023 for a person reported as missing in the Ennis area. The search will continue on the morning of Monday 23rd January 2023. No further information is available at this time.”