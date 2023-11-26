Tánaiste leads tributes to former Seanad Cathaoirleach Tras Honan

Tánaiste and Uachtarán Fhianna Fáil, Micheál Martin TD has led tributes to former senator, and Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann, Tras Honan who has passed away at the age of 93.

Ms Honan was first elected to Seanad Éireann in 1977 and served as senator until 1992. During that time, she served as Cathaoirleach of the Seanad on two occasions. She was the first woman and remains the only woman to serve as Cathaoirleach of the Seanad since the foundation of the State.

When her sister Carrie Acheson was elected to Dáil ́́́́́́́́́́Éireann they were the first sisters to serve as Oireachtas members at the same time.

Just last year, she returned to Leinster House for Seanad Éireann Centenary celebrations.

Prior to entering national politics, Tras was Cathaoirleach of Ennis Urban District Council, a town where she and her family had moved to in 1950.

Tánaister Micheál Martin said: “I am very sorry to learn of the death of my friend, fellow party member and former senator, Tras Honan. Tras’s family was steeped in republican heritage. Her late sister Carrie served as TD and her father, Matt Barlow, fought in the War of Independence.

“Tras was a consummate and natural politician. She was in politics for all the right and noble reasons: to strive to improve the lives of people and their communities. She was an able and determined public representative, driven and committed. Tras was a trailblazer for her time, becoming the first woman elected Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann, a position she held twice. No other woman has held the position since.

“I greatly valued her friendship and advice. Even up to very recently, she was in contact, offering her support, advice and invaluable insights.

“On my own behalf, and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation, I offer my deepest sympathy to Tras’s family, her son TV, her daughter Ann, brother Aidan and the wider Honan family.

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley said: “t’s with sadness that heard this morning that Tras Honan had passed away. Tras was a Fianna Fáil politician from Ennis who served as a senator for 15 years. She was elected to the position of Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann on two occasions, becoming the first and only woman elected to the position. I had the pleasure of knowing her well having served with her on a number of committees over the years. She was forthright and strong willed. She was a beacon for female participation in politics in an era which was dominated by men. Her legacy will live on and she will be spoken fondly of by those who knew her for many decades to come.”