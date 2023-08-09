Coast Guard assists boat aground on River Shannon

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was tasked this afternoon to assist two people after their vessel ran aground on the River Shannon.

The volunteer team was alerted at around 3.30pm and requested to make their way to the location south of the bridge at Killaloe/Ballina. Rescuers were advised that a vessel that had suffered engine difficulty was adrift.

The vessel, with two persons on board, lost engine power and drifted aground on the Tipperary shore a short distance from the bridge.

A Coast Guard boat crew launched from Pier Head Killaloe and when arrived on scene a crew member was transferred to the casualty vessel. All on board were safe and well and wearing life jackets.

Once an inspection of the vessel was carried out and it was confirmed that no damage had been caused, the boat crew attached a tow line and towed the vessel to safety. A shore team assisted in the safe mooring of the vessel between the water’s on the Killaloe side of the river.

If you see someone in difficulty please call 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard.