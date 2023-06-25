Coast Guard locates broken down boat on Lough Derg

Volunteers from the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was tasked last night to locate a vessel with five people on board reported to have broken down on Lough Derg.

At 8.50pm on Saturday evening, the team was tasked by watch officers at the Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre at Valentia in Kerry.

The unit was requested to launch and locate the vessel between Mountshannon in Clare and and Garrykennedy Harbour on the Tipperary side of the lake.

- Advertisement -

After launching a boat from their base at Pier Head in Killaloe the team commenced a search of the area. In the meantime, a shore team travelled to the look-out viewing area near Portroe Co. Tipperary to try get a visual on the vessel.

At around 9.20pm the Coast Guard boat crew reported they had located the 18ft vessel drifting and that all on board were safe and well.

The vessel was taken on tow back to Mountshannon Harbour where another the shore team was waiting to assist with the safe mooring of the vessel.

The five occupants of the board were transported back to Killaloe by Coast Guard transport.