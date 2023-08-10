Lough Derg RNLI launched after cruiser suffered engine failure

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was tasked by the Irish Coast Guard this afternoon to assist two people on board a 40ft cruiser that suffered engine failure on the lake.

At around midday, watch officers at the Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry requested the volunteer crew to launch and proceed the area of navigation buoy H close to Terryglass Bay.

The lifeboat launched within minutes and proceed to the location. The wind was south-easterly Force 4/5, visibility was good.

At 12.35pm the lifeboat located the casualty vessel at anchor and came alongside to transfer an RNLI volunteer across to assess the situation. Both people on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

The RNLI crew reported back to the lifeboat that the vessel was dragging its anchor slightly and at risk of being dragged into rocky and shallow water. The helm made the decision to take the vessel with her passengers, and with the RNLI crew member remaining on board, to the closest safe harbour. The lifeboat informed Valentia Coast Guard of the decision.

RNLI crew quickly set up for the tow. At 12.43pm the lifeboat had the casualty vessel under an astern tow to Terryglass Harbour. On constant lookout, the lifeboat crew kept the helm appraised of the dense traffic on the lake also making way for the Terryglass Harbour.

The helm informed crew on the lifeboat and on the casualty vessel that in order to navigate the narrow channel into the harbour, he was going to take the tow head to weather and to prepare for an alongside tow. The helm manoeuvred the lifeboat into position and crew changed from an astern to an alongside tow.

As the harbour was full, at 1.16pm the lifeboat safely moored the casualty vessel on the outer wall of the harbour. The lifeboat departed the scene at 1.43pm and was back at station, washed down and refuelled at 2.16pm.

Aoife Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users ‘if you find yourself in difficulty dial 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard’.

On Sunday afternoon, Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was requested to launch to assist 3 people on a vessel taking on water and in danger of sinking outside Garrykennedy Harbour.

The lifeboat was stood down by the Coast Guard, after being informed the crew that a boat close by had towed the casualty vessel into the harbour and that it was safely moored alongside.

Members of the Garda Water Unit, who were on patrol on the lake at the time, and the Killaloe Coast Guard unit also responded the incident.