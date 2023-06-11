Lough Derg RNLI recovers yacht from sandbank

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat safely recovered a 29 foot yacht that ran aground on a sandbank earlier today.

The volunteer crew was tasked by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia on Valentia Island in Kerry. The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to was requested to launch to assist the two people the yacht west of Ilaunhobert and Crane Island on the south-western shore of the lake.

The lifeboat was at around 3.40pm and using coordinates supplied by Valentia Coast Guard, the lifeboat located the casualty vessel about 15 minutes later.

Using onboard navigation tools and taking soundings, the lifeboat made a safe approach to the yacht. An RNLI volunteer transferred across to the casualty vessel and found both people on board safe, unharmed and wearing their lifejackets, and the vessel undamaged.

The helm decided to take the casualty vessel off the sandbank and out into safe water. Once in safe water, the skipper was asked to check that the vessel’s rudder and inboard engine were in good working order. The RNLI volunteer transferred back to the lifeboat and the casualty made way under its own power to Dromineer.

Jeremy Freeman, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users ‘that warm weather is forecast to continue, so remember to take plenty of water for your journey and wear sunscreen to protect against the additional glare from the sun on water’.