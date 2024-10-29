Top Clare makers to showcase at Ballymaloe Craft Fair

Top Clare makers are descending on the beloved Ballymaloe Craft Fair this November just in time for the 2024 festive shopping season at Ballymaloe Grainstore in Cork, showcasing the best of Irish-made craft and design.

The below Clare-based crafters will be at Ballymaloe Craft Fair:

Ailbhe Wheatley – Visual Artist & Writer

Kevin Lynch of Airmid Natural Handmade Skincare

Ingrid Lotter of Cheeky Stitcher

La Aine of High Vybe Health

Laetitia Sorohan of NAIIAD Designer Jewellery

Sallyann Marron of Sallyann’s Handmade Bags

Sarah Cronin Art

Lorna Langenkamp of Wild Atlantic Silver

Each weekend, from November 15th-17th and 22nd-24th, more than 200 of Ireland’s top artists, designers and food producers will display their products as Ballymaloe Grainstore transforms into a magical market suitable for all the family to explore and purchase unique gifts ahead of the busy Christmas period.

With different exhibitors each weekend, Craft Fair will be open from 5-9pm each Friday evening, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-5:30pm, ensuring attendees will have ample opportunity to browse the stalls operated by the many talented crafters, artists and food producers.

Visitors will enjoy a mixture of textiles, glassware, sculptures, art, woodwork, jewellery and leather goods, all handmade by crafters and artists based both locally in Cork and across the country.

As well as fantastic gifting options, Ballymaloe Craft Fair will also offer a wide range of goods from local artisan food producers, featuring everything from cheese makers to chocolatiers.

Ballymaloe Craft Fair provides the perfect day out for adults and little ones alike, with free entry for children under 12.

Children can express their creativity through Lego Workshops taking place on Saturdays and Sundays at €10 per child – parental supervision is required for under-fives, and older children can enjoy safe and educational play for one hour whilst parents enjoy the abundance of craft and food stalls.

Bree Allen of Ballymaloe Grainstore said: “It is a pleasure to launch this year’s Ballymaloe Craft Fair, and we are so excited to welcome back our talented suppliers and stall holders and introduce some new faces too. We have a fantastic selection of stalls this year and I’m certain visitors looking for a perfect Christmas present will find what they are looking for.

It is so important to shop local as much as possible, and we hope visitors will get behind our many small, independent stall holders and make Craft Fair 2024 one to remember!”

Ballymaloe Craft Fair 2024 will take place at Ballymaloe Grainstore across two weekends:

15th-17th November

22nd-24th November

The Craft Fair will run from 5-9pm on Fridays and Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5:30pm.

Children under 12 enjoy free entry, prices are as follows:

Friday: €8 per person

Saturday & Sunday: €10 per person

On-site car parking is free, and there will be a complimentary bus service operating from Midleton Train Station to Ballymaloe and Ballycotton.

Will run Friday evening, all day Saturday & Sunday

Tickets can be purchased from today through the website, ballymaloegrainstore.com as well as at the door during both weekends.