Clare set for possible wet and windy spell

Met Éireann has issued a Weather Advisory for Ireland warning of the possibility of heavy rain and high winds.

The advisory will take effect at 11 o’clock on Sunday night, remaining in place until 1.00pm on Monday.

Met Éireann has said: “There is potential for a spell of wet and very windy weather over Ireland on Sunday night and for a time on Monday as a deepening depression tracks over the country.”

The possible impacts include:

Localised flooding

Poor road conditions

Fallen trees/branches

The weather service says further updates to this advisory will follow on Sunday, November 12th.