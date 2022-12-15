Low Temperature/Ice warning for tonight

Update:

A Status Orange – Low Temperature/Ice warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht has been issued for Friday.

One Status Orange warning expired at midday today (Thursday) but the second alert will take effect at 6.00pm and last until midday on Friday.

Met Éireann is warning that it will be extremely cold on Thursday night with temperatures below -5 degrees expected widely, leading to severe frost and ice.

Thursday, 7.35am – A temperature of minus 8.9 degrees (-8.9C) has been recorded at Met Éireann’s weather observation site near Tulla in East Clare this morning.

The temperature dropped steadily from -3.5C at 8.00pm yesterday to -8.9C at 6.30am today as the county remains under a Status Orange Low Temperature/Ice warning until midday today. Another Status Orange will come into effect this evening at 6.00pm.

The reading was detected at the Tulla Clare Automatic Climate Station (ACS) – located near the village of Tulla in County Clare. The Climate Station was installed and is maintained by Met Éireann.

Earlier: Met Éireann has issued a new Status Orange Low Temperature/Ice warning for Clare and most of the rest of the country.

The forecaster is warning of extremely cold on Wednesday night with widespread temperatures below -5 degrees leading to severe frost and ice.

The warning will take effect at 6 o’clock this evening (Wednesday) and remain in place until midday on Thursday. The warning relates to at total 19 counties including Clare, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon.

An already issued Status Yellow – Low Temperature/Ice warning for Ireland will still remain in place until midday on Friday.

Met Éireann has said it will remain very cold through the week with widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches. Some showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, mainly near coasts. Accumulations at lower levels are expected to remain low. Freezing fog will occur at times, with winds remaining light over land.

Possible impacts include:

• Treacherous conditions on paths and roads

• Travel disruption

• Potential supply disruption

• Potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines

• Increased risks to vulnerable members of the community

• Animal welfare issues

• Slack winds over land leading to reduced wind power generation.