New Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued another Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for most of the country including Clare.
The weather service is warning of localised slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail in the most intense storms.
Localised showers with heavy downpours, thunderstorms, gusty winds and a chance of hail.
Forecasters are citing the following as possible impacts
- Localised flooding
- Difficult traveling conditions
The other counties that are subject to this latest warning include Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, and Westmeath
The warning takes effect at midday and will remain valid until 11 o’clock this (Saturday) evening.
