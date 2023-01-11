New Status Yellow – Wind warning for Clare

Met Éireann is warning of possible power outages and travel disruption this Thursday and Friday.

The weather service has issued a Status Yellow – Wind warning for Ireland.

Met Éireann says: “Westerly winds will be very strong and gusty from Thursday morning in the west at first, progressing eastwards from the afternoon, with particularly strong wind gusts especially around coasts and high ground in the northwest.”

The warning will come into effect at 5.00am tomorrow (Thursday) and remain in place until 2.00am on Friday.

A previous Status Yellow wind and rain warning is due to expire at midnight tonight.