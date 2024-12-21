Strong winds to hit Clare on Saturday/Sunday

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for a number counties including Clare.

The weather service has issued a revised alert having previously warned of high winds between 3.00am on Saturday and 6.00pm on Sunday.

The new warning for Clare, Kerry and Limerick will take effect at 3.00pm on Saturday and remain in place until 3.00pm on Sunday.

Forecasters say we can expect ‘sustained strong and gusty westerly winds veering northwesterly coupled with large coastal waves. Winds peaking on Saturday night into Sunday morning.’

The potential impacts of the strong winds include.

• Wave overtopping and/or spray

• Difficult travelling conditions especially near the coast

• Some fallen trees