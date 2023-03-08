Two weather warnings issued ahead of cold spell

Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow weather alerts for Co Clare and is warning of possible travel disruption.

A Status Yellow – Snow-Ice warning for the entire country will come into effect at 3.00am on Thursday and remain in valid until 11.00pm (Thursday).

Met Éireann says: “Rain, sleet and snow will spread northwards across the country later tonight (Wednesday night) and during Thursday accompanied by strengthening easterly winds. Accumulations of snow are expected in many areas along with icy conditions. Sleet and snow will likely transition to rain in southern areas for a time.”

The weather service says the possible impacts of the cold spell could include hazardous driving conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow – Low Temperature/Ice warning has also been issued for Ireland.

Widespread icy stretches have been forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning and could lead to hazardous driving conditions and possible travel disruption.

The warning will take effect from 9.00pm on Thursday and remain in force until 10.00am on Friday.