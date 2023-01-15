Weather – Met Éireann issues ice warning for Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – Ice warning for Ireland, advising motorists of hazardous driving conditions.

The warning will come into effect at 6.00pm today (Sunday) and remain in place until midday on Monday.

The weather service is warning that “icy stretches are likely on Sunday night and Monday morning. Hazardous travelling conditions are expected, especially on untreated roads and footpaths. Some patches of freezing fog are also possible.”

Several incidents occurred on Clare’s road network on Saturday resulting in a number of people being hospitalised. Three incidents occurred on the M18 motorway between junctions 10 and 17 yesterday all of which are believed to have occurred following or during heavy downpours of hail.

Gardaí in Clare are also advising motorist to continue to exercise caution on roads with current weather conditions.