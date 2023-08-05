Bank Holiday water safety appeal from Irish Coast Guard

At the start of the August Bank Holiday Weekend, the Irish Coast Guard has issued a water safety appeal asking people to take precautions to ensure their safety, in, near or on the water, both coastal and inland.

The August Bank Holiday weather begins with a marine small craft warning for the West Coast issued by Met Éireann for winds of force 6 or higher. People who are planning to participate in coastal and water-based activities are encouraged to check the weather forecast. Plan activities based on the forecasted wind and sea conditions to ensure these activities are safe and enjoyable.

It is important to ‘Be Summer Ready’ and ensure that boats and other water vessels, including kayaks and canoes, are suitable for the forecasted conditions. Ensure that everything is in good working order and that engines have been serviced, with all equipment, particularly lifejackets / personal floatation devices (PFDs), in good condition.

Derek Flanagan, SAR Systems Development Officer at the Irish Coast Guard commented: “I would like to remind everyone of the need to check the weather and tides before heading out on the water or visiting the coast – there was an unusually wet and windy start to the August Bank Holiday weekend. Exercise caution and take extra time to plan for water-based actives in the coming days and don’t be tempted to take chances if the weather is not as expected.”

“Scuba divers and swimmers should wear brightly coloured swimming caps and use surface marker buoys to improve visibility. Swimmers and divers should be aware of the relatively strong tides over the weekend and plan their activities carefully. Always tell a person ashore of your plans and the time you expect to return, ensure they know what to do and who to call if you don’t return as planned. Have a plan to call for assistance if anything goes wrong, call early don’t delay.”

If out on a boat, or other water vessel, wear a lifejacket, carry a reliable means of communication – a VHF radio and ideally a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) or Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) with mobile phone back up. Ensure that you tell someone where you are going and when you plan to be back. Please refer to the Code of Practise for the Safe Operation of Recreational Craft which can be accessed at gov.ie – Safety on the water (www.gov.ie). This site also provides important information about water safety, weather and tides and what to do in an emergency situation.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble, dial 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.