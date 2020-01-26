Pence criticised for greeting US troops in Shannon

Pence criticised for greeting US troops in Shannon

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

Mr Pence meeting US military personnel at Shannon yesterday – Photo: Mike Pence/Twitter

The vice-president of the United States has been criticised for ‘rallying the troops’ at Shannon Airport yesterday when he met with US military personnel travelling to Iraq.

Air Force Two, carrying Mike Pence, arrived at Shannon at around lunchtime on Saturday. The C32 jet was followed soon afterwards by a C17 transport plane which also arrived from Rome with equipment used during Mr Pence’s visits to Israel and Italy.

Also at the airport at the time was an Omni Air International Boeing 767-300 jet. The US charter airline is one of the main civilian carriers transporting troops for the US military. The troops were travelling to Iraq via Kuwait.

While Mr Pence’s aircraft, Air Force Two, was being refuelled he disembarked and entered the departures hall where he met US military personnel.

Mr Pence wrote on his personal Twitter account: “Great seeing US Troops from Texas, Pennsylvania, and New York during our stop in Ireland today! Proud of you and grateful for your service! God Bless Our Troops!”

He also posted a 43 second video of him arriving in the terminal, meeting troops, posing for photographs and signing autographs.

The move has however been criticised by the International Secretary of the Irish Peace and Neutrality Alliance.

Edward Horgan said: “It seems we are no longer a sovereign country and that those that fought and died for Irish sovereignty, independence and justice fought and died in vain.

Mike Pence, US Vice President, for the second time in the past six months, has deliberately abused Irish sovereignty and neutrality by using Shannon Airport to greet US troops who are breaching Irish sovereignty by transiting through neutral Ireland on their way to wage wars of aggression in the Middle East.”

Edward Horgan of Shannonwatch and the Irish Peace and Neutrality Alliance – File Photo: © Pat Flynn 2017

Pence’s meeting with US troops at Shannon airport is not only a very serious insult to the Irish Government and a serious breach of diplomatic protocol, it is also a serious insult to the Irish people,” Mr Horgan said.

Last September, the west Clare village of Doonbeg was placed in lockdown when Mr Pence stayed at the Trump-owned hotel. The vice-president dined at Morrissey’s Restaurant which is run by distant cousin Hugh McNally and where he worked behind the bar for a time during a visit in the 1980s.

Security was tight in Doonbeg for the Pence visit in September – Photo: © Pat Flynn 2019
SHARE
Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY