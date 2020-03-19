Shop erects perspex screens to protect staff and customers

The owners of a shop in Co Clare have taken extra measures to protect staff and customers from the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the idea is already are being taken up by other businesses.

Management at O’Keeffe’s Roslevan Stores in Ennis have implemented additional steps above those recommended for shops. They have had special Perspex protective screens made and suspended over their cashier desks in an effort to offer extra protection to staff and customers.

Thomas O’Keeffe, who co-owns the shop with his sister Catriona said: “We wanted to do something to offer the best possible protection to our staff and customers. It’s a simple idea but we think it will be very effective. I contacted local tradesman Donal Conheady and between us we decided on a design for the screens.”

“We know that things are going to be difficult for a while and we want to ensure we are here to serve our customers for as long as possible. Our aim is to stay open but we may have to curtail hours at some stage but we don’t know yet,” Thomas said.

A number of people have also been asking Thomas about the screens and where he got them.

He said: “There has been a lot in interest in the screens with other businesses and even someone from Shannon Airport asking about them. Something as simple as this could help to stop the virus spreading and we have to look after ourselves and our staff. They are working very hard and don’t have the same protection as other people who might be dealing with potential cases so we will do our best to safeguard their health.”