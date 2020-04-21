ABC Nutrition donates food pots to Community Response Forum

ABC Nutrition, a Shannon-based manufacturer of sports nutrition, weight management and lifestyle nutrition products, has made a donation of almost 2,000 ready-to-eat food pots to the Clare Covid-19 Community Response Forum.

The ‘Fitfork’ food pots will be distributed to vulnerable members of the community in County Clare during the current public health emergency. Clare Civil Defence will allocate the food pots to registered local community groups working under the umbrella of the Forum.

The Mayor of Clare, Cllr Clare Colleran Molloy, recently accepted the generous offering from Willie Wixted and Sinead Devanny of ABC Nutrition.

“Clare Community Response Forum, via these community groups, will distribute these food pots onwards to the vulnerable in our communities during the Covid-19 crisis. The community groups, which are already providing collection/delivery of groceries in response to calls to the community response helpline, will add these to the bag of groceries as an additional light lunch or generous snack for those who might need it most,” Cllr Colleran Molloy said.

The donation from ABC Nutrition includes high-protein porridge/rice in individual meal pots that are ready to eat. New Product Development Manager Sinead Devanny, who developed the range, advises that, in its single-serve format, “our food is hygienic and nutritious in any frontline situation and ideal for vulnerable and isolated elderly people who may not be able to fend for themselves.”

ABC Nutrition is working closely with the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) in Clare. Available nationally in Applegreen and Supervalu, the pots in which the meals are packaged are also produced locally by Cup Print in Ennis.

Clare Community Response Forum is chaired by Clare County Council’s Chief Executive, Pat Dowling. Mr Dowling welcomed the donation by ABC Nutrition, which has enabled this partnership between this food supplier, the local authority and local registered community groups.

The community response helpline was established in Clare County Council to assist at-risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency. Lines are open from 8:00am to 8:00pm seven days a week. Call freephone 1800 203 600 or email covidsupport@clarecoco.ie