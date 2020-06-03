Fire crews deal with blaze near Doolough

Fire crews from Clare County Fire and Rescue Service have spent most of the day dealing with a gorse and forestry fire near Connolly.

Firefighters were alerted at around 1.30pm today when a fire was reported close to forestry at Crancreagh, Doolough.

Two units from Ennis where initially dispatched to the incident however, about an hour later, additional resources were requested and two more units were sent from Ennis station. A water tanker was also sent from Ennistymon station to assist with the firefighting effort.

Fire crews made their way on foot towards the fire however had to retreat when the wind suddenly changed direction. A representative from Coillte, who own the forestry, also visited the scene.

Crews managed to bring the blaze under control and were stood down shortly after 8.00pm.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Ennistymon were called back to a gorse fire in the Burren this afternoon. They were first called to the area on Sunday when a fire was reported near Carran.

An Air Corps helicopter was later brought in to drop water on the substantial blaze. The helicopter crew made several trips to Lake Inchiquin to fill their bambi bucket before returning to the fire ground.

Clare fire crews have dealt with a number of fires across the county in recent weeks with personnel from Scarriff station also assisting colleagues at a major blaze in Co Galway.