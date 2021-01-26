Missing man found safe during major search

Gardaí have confirmed that an elderly man reported missing late yesterday has been found safe and well.

A major multi-agency search operation was mounted last night in the Furroor area of Kilmaley after the man failed to return home. It’s understood he hadn’t been seen since around 11.30am yesterday.

Gardaí from Ennistymon and Kilrush along with Irish Coast Guard volunteers based at Doolin and Kilkee stations were involved in the initial search.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, spent almost two hours searching a significant area using powerful search lights and infra-red technology. The search was stood down after midnight when there was no sign of the missing man.

Early today, Gardaí, the Coast Guard and a large group of locals resumed the search and were later joined by Clare Civil Defence volunteers.

Gardaí also issued a text to locals via the community alert scheme asking them to check outhouses, shed and lands as part of the search.

Shortly before 3.00pm, word filtered through that the man had been found in a wooded area by locals involved in the search.

A Civil Defence EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) and a Coast Guard paramedic went to the scene where they assessed and treated the man until National Ambulance Service personnel arrived.

The man was later transported to University Hospital Limerick for assessment. It’s understood that he is suffering from hypothermia but is otherwise in good health.