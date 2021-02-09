€20,000 of drugs seized at Shannon Airport

As a result of routine operations, Revenue Officers at Shannon Airport seized over 1kg of Kratom.

The illegal drugs have an estimated value of €20,000 and were discovered in a parcel originating from the Netherlands. The parcel was declared as ‘moringa extract’ and was destined for an address in Co. Galway.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.