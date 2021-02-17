Knock Shrine’s online faith discussions for Lent

Knock Shrine will host a new series of online discussions this year to help engage Christians during Lent, under the title ‘Living Christian Faith – Lenten Conversations’.

What nurtures our faith and what challenges it today?

Where do we find hope and joy in our lives?

How can our faith build mental strength, wellbeing and resilience?

How has the Covid pandemic impacted upon our faith?

These are just some of the questions that will be explored over the 6 weeks of Lent during a new series of online discussions on the topic of ‘Living Christian Faith’. Faith Renewal at Knock Shrine is all about reaching out to people. This will open a conversation on contemporary issues of faith and church life.

Chaired by Father Eamonn Conway DD, Priest in Tuam diocese and Professor of Theology at Mary Immaculate College Limerick, the conversations will explore a different theme each week and guest speakers will discuss some of the important questions we all face in living out our faith.

The discussions will be streamed online via the Knock Shrine website offering people from all over the world the opportunity to engage in relevant topics and to hear from a range of people, from those in public life such as Baroness Nuala O’Loan and Senator Ronan Mullen to groups of young teachers and members of the clergy.

Thursday 18 February – ‘Living Christian Faith in the Family’

Saint John Paul spoke about how the future of humanity passes by way of the family. Patrick and Linda Treacy, who have four children and run a centre for domestic spirituality called Integritas from their home, will speak about the joys and challenges of living Christian Faith as a family today.

Thursday 25 February – ‘Living Christian Faith as Young Adults’

A group of young Irish adults, for whom Christian Faith is of great importance, will discuss the strength it gives them and how we can better communicate the joy of the Gospel today.

Thursday 4 March – ‘Living Christian Faith in the Classroom as Young Teachers’

Three recently qualified primary teachers explain how their religious faith is important to them and how it influences their work as teachers in the classroom.

Thursday 11 March – ‘Living Christian Faith in Public Life’

Baroness Nuala O’Loan, Senator Ronan Mullen and discuss their own faith, how it informs their public service and the challenges people of faith encounter in the public sphere today.

Thursday 18 March – ‘Proclaiming Christian Faith as a priest or religious today’

Sr Ursula Lawler, lecturer in Christian Ethics at Mary Immaculate College, returned missionary and editor of the Africa Magazine, Father Sean Deegan SPS; Ballyhaunis Parish Priest Father Stephen Farragher and Father Eamonn Conway will discuss living priesthood and religious life today in conversation with young Irish Catholic journalist Jason Osbourne.

Thursday 25 March – ‘Studying Christian Faith’

Máire McDonald is Vice Principal of a busy secondary school in Dublin. Judith King is an internationally recognised psychotherapist and Margaret Naughton is a busy hospital chaplain. Yet they have all found time to fulfil their passion of doing a PhD in theological studies. They share with us how their theological studies enriches their faith and their work.

The talks will be streamed at 8.30pm every Thursday during Lent.

