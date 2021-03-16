Gardaí warn about bogus callers

Gardaí have issued a warning about bogus callers after an unsuspecting homeowner was conned out of €250 recently.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks outlined the circumstances of the incident.

“On Tuesday last 9th March at 11.30am, a male wearing a high-viz jacket and driving a white van called, to a lady living in Creevaghmore, Quin. This male spoke about neighbours of hers giving the impression that he was genuine.

He was selling solar lights and the lady bought four of these lights as presents for family. There were wires in the lights and when the lady queried why the man told her that they could be either wired or solar.”

The woman paid €250 for the lights which were not solar but wired for electric current. Unfortunately the lady didn’t get the registration number of this vehicle.

Sgt Brooks offers the following advice:

If a person calls to your door offering you professional trade services or selling products you should do the following:

Tell the caller that you never employ trades people cold calling to your door. Ask for a sales brochure or other documentation that you can verify as credible – containing contact telephone number, address and a VAT registered number.

Never engage a person who insists on cash payment for services offered – even when employing a reputable company always use a method of payment that is traceable.

Never leave strangers, even bona fide workers, unsupervised in your home.

If you think you have become the victim to this type of crime – never be embarrassed or ashamed to contact Gardaí – do so immediately.