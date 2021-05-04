John’s ‘four 10K in a day’ for children’s charities

A West Clare father is taking on the challenge of running four virtual 10Ks in just one day to raise much needed funds for four children’s charities, while also paying tribute to the memory of his young son who passed away two years ago.

Supported by his wife Ailish, John McMahon has undertaken to run the 40 kilometres in memory of Cormac, a little young boy who touched the hearts of all who met him.

The fundraiser called “4 10Ks 4 Cormac” will take place on May 15, 2021 at 8am when John will begin the mammoth task of running the four 10Ks, four hours apart, at the West Clare Sports and Fitness Facility in Cooraclare.

John, a school teacher in Cooraclare, has invited people to join him virtually on the day by doing one of the 10Ks in their own neighbourhood or favourite walking spot.

He said, “This event is being held in memory of a very special little boy who passed away on May 11, 2019 – our son Cormac. As we approach Cormac’s second anniversary, Ailish and I wanted to pay tribute to him and the huge positive impact his life has on his family and many friends. By organising this virtual charity run/walk in his memory, Cormac can continue to positively impact many lives through three great children’s charities – The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice and Bumbleance, the official Children’s National Ambulance Service. The fourth beneficiary of the event will be West Clare Sports and Fitness.”

“We would like to invite people to join us virtually for one or more of the 10Ks, by running or walking in their favourite track, road, beach or boreen, and donate to these worthy charities. And of course you don’t have to walk or run to donate, every little helps during these difficult times for these essential charitable services.”

The charities to benefit are The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice and Bumbleance, the official Children’s National Ambulance Service and West Clare Sports and Fitness

John McMahon will run his 10Ks in the West Clare Sports and Fitness facility in Cooraclare at 8am, 12noon, 4pm and 8pm.

To donate and for further information click here.