Coast Guard recover body at Cliffs of Moher

A body has been recovered from the base of the Cliffs of Moher in North Clare.

It’s understood to be that of a male and was spotted by local rangers about 100m south of the main viewing platform.

The body is believed to be that of a Chinese national whom, it’s understood, arrived in the area yesterday.

At around 10am today, the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard was requested to the respond to the report and located a body after being directed to the scene. The body was recovered from the cliff base and brought to the Coast Guard station.

The body was later removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out late.

There are no more details available.