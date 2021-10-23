Carey welcomes funding for Clare walking routes

Clare Fine Gael TD, Joe Carey, has said that funding of €148,711, under Measure 1 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, will result in significant improvements to the network of walks across the county.

Eight Clare walking routes have benefited from the Department of Rural and Community Development funding, which was announced on Friday.

The walkways which have received funding are as follows:

Cahermurphy Looped Walk €20,000

12 O’Clock Hills €20,000

Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk €19,576

Miltown Malbay River and West Clare Railway Walk €18,182

Shannon Embankment Walk – Drumeely Access Upgrade €18,000

Ballybeg Woods €17,889

Clooney House Walking Trail €17,592

Ballyvaughan Wood Loop €17,472.

“This round of funding will play an important part in helping to further develop walking facilities on offer across the county. Clare offers a diverse variety of walking options and this is a credit to the various committees who work in tandem with Clare County Council and the Clare Local Development Company,” Deputy Carey said.

“It is imperative that we improve and upgrade the walks that we have, while also looking at options to develop new walks. More than ever, we all understand the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. These eight walking routes underline the range of options we have in Clare and I am delighted that they have received this significant funding boost,” the Clare Fine Gael TD concluded.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Tourism and Aviation Cathal Crowe has also welcomed the allocation.

“As a rural county so reliant on tourism, it is vital that we continue to invest and adapt in what we have to offer to those coming to visit our county,” said Deputy Crowe.

“We have a strong product to offer but increasingly, we are looking at our more niche tourism amenities to attract visitors in – but equally, these facilities are a wonderful offering for those of us living locally. There’s an endless supply of adventure activities in Clare and some of those have been lucky enough to benefit under the ORIS funding.

“In particular, I am glad to see a strong focus on trails in various parts of Clare – all of the projects chosen here have a strong focus on trails, walks and loops with accessibility a key part of this,” Deputy Crowe added.