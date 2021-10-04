Gardaí investigating Clare incidents

Gardaí in Clare are investigating a number of incidents and are seeking the public’s assistance.

Between 3.55 a.m. and 4.10 a.m. this morning (4th October), a business premises located on O’Connell Street, Ennis was broken into. The front door was forced open and entry gained – a number of items were then taken from a glass cabinet.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “If anyone was in the area of O’Connell Street during these times and witnessed this break-in or anyone who may have dash cam footage we would ask them to contact Ennis Garda Station on 6848100.”

Gardaí are also investigating and incident in Boston, Tubber. Between 9 p.m. on Friday, 1st October and 10 a.m. on Saturday morning last the catalytic convertor was taken from a jeep parked in the yard of a house.

In Shannon, between 8.15 a.m. and 9.30 p.m. on Thursday, 30th September the front door of a house in the Gleann An Óir estate in Shannon was partially forced open and the back patio window was also damaged. No entry was gained to the house.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Ennis took possession of a black Granite Stealth mountain bike that was found close to the entrance to Clarecastle GAA grounds. This bike is in the property store at Ennis Garda Station – if the owner calls to the station and shows proof of ownership the bike will be returned.

Sgt Brooks added: “Anyone with information about any of these incident is asked to contact their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.”