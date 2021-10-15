Survey on potential pedestrianisation of Ennis

In preparation for the development of a Local Area Plan for Ennis, Clare County Council is engaging with the wider community as part of the Ennis Mobility Plan, which will examine all modes of transport for the sustainable movement of people within Ennis and its environs.

As survey has been launched today and will remain open for opinions for the next two weeks, until 29th October.

The survey specifically focuses on potential pedestrianisation measures in Ennis town centre. All members of the public are invited to complete the survey, including residents, business owners, employees and visitors to the town. It is your opportunity to have your say on how you would like to see the town centre of the future operate to meet the needs of all. The survey will capture people’s individual preferences for navigating the town centre and will inform future decision making. Individual responses will be kept confidential, however the Council intends to publish the overall results of the survey when available.

The survey will be open from 9:00am on Friday, 15th October, and will close at 5:00pm on Friday, 29th October.

It can be completed online on Clare County Council’s consultation platform or in paper format (which will be available at all Clare branch libraries, Áras Contae an Chláir or can be downloaded here.

Each individual will be limited to one response. All fields marked with an asterisk must be completed, otherwise the survey will be rendered invalid. Prior to completing the survey, online applicants will be required to register on Clare County Council’s online engagement platform, enabling the individual to contribute to all future online consultations. This registration process will require an email address. Paper copies can be returned to any of the branch libraries or posted to Ennis Municipal District, Buttermarket Building, Drumbiggle, Ennis, Co. Clare, V95 RR72. Postal respondents are required to ensure that surveys are posted in sufficient time to be received by the deadline.

The survey comprises 12 questions including a number of profiling questions. This information is being sought to inform us if we are capturing the preferences of a broad range of users of the town. There are a number of non-mandatory questions which seek individual opinions on pedestrianisation, infrastructural requirements and various forms of pedestrianisation.