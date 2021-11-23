New Ryanair service to Malta from Shannon

The first ever scheduled Ryanair service from Shannon Airport to Malta will commence next March it has been confirmed.

The new service will operate twice weekly, each Thursday (departing Shannon at 5.25pm) and Sunday (departing Shannon at 10.40am) and will operate between 27th March and running to 27th October 2022.

Malta is expected to be a popular destination with holidaymakers and brings to 20 the number of Ryanair services available from Shannon Airport next summer.

Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine said: “We know that restoring connectivity is important to our airport customers and that is why we have been working hard with our airline partners to create exciting holiday opportunities.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our airport customers another great destination. This brings to 20 the number of destinations Ryanair will serve from Shannon next summer including the three new Ryanair services which began operation last month to Fuerteventura, Birmingham and Budapest.

“With its warm climate, breath-taking landscapes and UNESCO World Heritage sites, Malta will undoubtedly be a popular destination this summer for sun seekers and those who want to experience its culture,” says Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group.

The new Malta service is part of Ryanair’s summer schedule which will deliver over 60 weekly flights from Shannon Airport to 20 destinations in 2022.

To find out more about Malta visit www.visitmalta.com and to book a flight from Shannon to Malta check out Ryanair.com.